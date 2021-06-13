Aravindh C

ON/OFF Buttons (Light/Dark) | Daily UI 15

ON/OFF Buttons (Light/Dark) | Daily UI 15
Hello dribbblers,
This is my 15th Daily UI challenge. I designed on/off buttons for switching light and dark modes. Added illustrations for day and night making it creative. Let me know what you think. Feedbacks are appreciated.

