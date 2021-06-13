Derek

Geo-Texture Experiment

Geo-Texture Experiment experiment frames movement loops patterns texture circle triangle square shapes 2d illustration motion design motion graphics after effects motion design gif animation geometric
Experimenting with textures, colors, and movements with geometric shapes using After Effects. Really hard for the textures to come through properly with a low res gif (shakes fist at Dribbble), but you get the idea.

