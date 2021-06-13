Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello everyone!
Sharing another logo design project with you all!
The symbol was created taking into account the lowercase initial letters “r” and “j” of the designer’s name and her brand’s name, with a symbol of heart which represents love that reflects the value of the brand in a fresh and modern way.
The simplicity of the logo helps the brand being flexible in all implementation.
Check full profile of this project - https://www.behance.net/gallery/121428673/Logo-Design-Jugaad-Clothing-Label
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/kateyeartist/