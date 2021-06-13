LOGO DESIGN | JUGAAD | CLOTHING LABEL

Hello everyone!

Sharing another logo design project with you all!

The symbol was created taking into account the lowercase initial letters “r” and “j” of the designer’s name and her brand’s name, with a symbol of heart which represents love that reflects the value of the brand in a fresh and modern way.

The simplicity of the logo helps the brand being flexible in all implementation.

