Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Krutika Ahir

LOGO DESIGN | JUGAAD | CLOTHING LABEL

Krutika Ahir
Krutika Ahir
  • Save
LOGO DESIGN | JUGAAD | CLOTHING LABEL dribble visualcommunication graphicdesign creative clothingbrand creativelogo minimallogo photoshop illustrator brandidentity branding logodesign logo
Download color palette

Hello everyone!
Sharing another logo design project with you all!
The symbol was created taking into account the lowercase initial letters “r” and “j” of the designer’s name and her brand’s name, with a symbol of heart which represents love that reflects the value of the brand in a fresh and modern way.
The simplicity of the logo helps the brand being flexible in all implementation.

Check full profile of this project - https://www.behance.net/gallery/121428673/Logo-Design-Jugaad-Clothing-Label
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/kateyeartist/

Krutika Ahir
Krutika Ahir

More by Krutika Ahir

View profile
    • Like