Ajay Shekhawat

Salon Management Application Bookings, Appointments, Manage

Ajay Shekhawat
Ajay Shekhawat
Hire Me
  • Save
Salon Management Application Bookings, Appointments, Manage haircut spa barber services app ui agency product design ios design ecommerce online schedule appointment management salon
Download color palette

Hi there✨
I want to share with you web application which is called Salonmate. The application is intended for use by Spa/Salon Owners to manage their appointments and receive quick information about the Customers, Their previous appointments and Services. Also manage their Operations like Calender Staff, Bookings etc etc
Hope you liked it✨ Feel free to share your opinion

Ajay Shekhawat
Ajay Shekhawat
Thanks for stopping by :)
Hire Me

More by Ajay Shekhawat

View profile
    • Like