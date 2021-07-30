Ajay Shekhawat

Salon Management Application Onboarding and Appointments

Salon Management Application Onboarding and Appointments scheduler spa to do list pending sign up team management salon branding illustration agency ecommerce app design appointments
I want to share with you web application which is called Salonmate. The application is intended for use by Spa/Salon Owners to manage their appointments and receive quick information about the Customers, Their previous appointments and Services. Also manage their Operations like Calender Staff, Bookings etc etc
