Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Deepak Singh

Summer Sale social media branding

Deepak Singh
Deepak Singh
  • Save
Summer Sale social media branding instagram social media branding graphic design
Download color palette

An Instagram post for a Summer sale.
Here for the feedback , let me know if can improve something.
Lets collaborate, would love to exchange knowledge. Cheers.

Intagram handle - deepaksingh_100

View all tags
Posted on Jun 13, 2021
Deepak Singh
Deepak Singh

More by Deepak Singh

View profile
    • Like