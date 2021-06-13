Josim Uddin
Dude Shape

Huma Breath - App Landing page UI Redesign

Josim Uddin
Dude Shape
Josim Uddin for Dude Shape
Hire Us
  • Save
Huma Breath - App Landing page UI Redesign meditation medication app landing page landing page website design health care website redesign breath health ux design ui design branding illustration best shot mobile app design ios design ux ui
Huma Breath - App Landing page UI Redesign meditation medication app landing page landing page website design health care website redesign breath health ux design ui design branding illustration best shot mobile app design ios design ux ui
Download color palette
  1. Huma Breath App Landing page UI Redesign (2).png
  2. App Landing page.png

Redesigning https://humabreath.com
Huma Breath - App Landing page UI Redesign

Hope you guys enjoy it!

We are available for long term or short term partnership, send your business inquiry to hello@dudeshape.com

DudeShape

Instagram | Behance

Dude Shape
Dude Shape
We Craft Digital Product For Your Business
Hire Us

More by Dude Shape

View profile
    • Like