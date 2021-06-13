Burger DETAILED LOGO

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hii,
I have made this as a practice.
This is a detailed version of LOGO of a BURGER.
I have made this in Inkscape.
FOLLOW ME HERE:-
https://www.instagram.com/pro.designlus/
VISIT MY WEBSITE:-
https://www.designlus.com
MESSAGE ME FOR GRAPHIC DESIGN WORKS.
THANKS.