Abdelrahman Hassan

Dark Theme Stocks App (Concept)

Abdelrahman Hassan
Abdelrahman Hassan
Hire Me
  • Save
Dark Theme Stocks App (Concept)
Dark Theme Stocks App (Concept)
Download color palette
  1. Dark – 1@2x.jpg
  2. Dark@2x.jpg

Hi!

I wanted to try designing an app in darkmode and here's my attempt at that. This is a stocks app concept that lets the user buy and sells stocks as well as view their savings/earnings. Let me know what you think in the comments.

Posted on Jun 13, 2021
Abdelrahman Hassan
Abdelrahman Hassan
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Abdelrahman Hassan

View profile
    • Like