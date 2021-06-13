Style - A Free Minimal Bootstrap Website Template

👋 New Template!

Style: Free Bootstrap Template

Free Download 👉 https://bit.ly/3iHGAjp

Demo 👉 https://bit.ly/3gwCDeG

Visit Untree.co for more free awesome templates!

Style is a free HTML Bootstrap 4 template that has a clean, minimal, and professional design. It is ideal for any type of website you use it with especially if you love minimalist designs. It comes with an awesome portfolio, video integration, nice slider, accordion, and other useful web elements.