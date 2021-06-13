Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Scooter level from Bridge Repairman game

Scooter level from Bridge Repairman game landscape cartoon vehicle grammar game cartoon bridge bridge cartoon ui ui design game ui cartoon character game design cartoon game cartoon style game art motor scooter cartoon scooter scooter cartoon illustration cartoonish
🛵 Scooter level from Bridge Repairman/Hídjavító showing assets, cartoon motor scooter and UI I've designed for this grammar game.

Press L if you like it and stay tuned for additional game art shots! 😉

Find out more:
🎮 Spec Learn/Ügyesedni games on Google Play

facebook | instagram | behance | deviantart | bloodlust comics

