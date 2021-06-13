Scooter level from Bridge Repairman game

🛵 Scooter level from Bridge Repairman/Hídjavító showing assets, cartoon motor scooter and UI I've designed for this grammar game.

Press L if you like it and stay tuned for additional game art shots! 😉

Find out more:

🎮 Spec Learn/Ügyesedni games on Google Play

_____________________________________________________________________

facebook | instagram | behance | deviantart | bloodlust comics