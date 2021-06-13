Trending designs to inspire you
It's my exploration about Project Management App. I try to add some gradient to the UI to make it more pleasing & easy to recognize the project card.
Hope you enjoy it :) Please leave your likes & feedback to make my next project better.
Thank you!
Get in touch with me,
Email : rizky.ajie30@gmail.com
