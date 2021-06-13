Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Raynil Kumar

Ride App UI

Ride App UI branding mobile app design ux mobile app ui app microinteraction design
Ride App UI Screens 🚲

Choose the best and short routes for travel and fitness or for a morning walk and get the overall statistics about your travel or ride in your profile according to the dates and time of the travel period.

Posted on Jun 13, 2021
Raynil Kumar

