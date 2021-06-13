Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dharati Verma

Kids Packaging

Dharati Verma
Dharati Verma
  • Save
Kids Packaging design mascot maximal illustration vector art icon branding
Download color palette

Amul Dairy have a huge range of products for kids. Most consumed is their flavoured milk. I noticed during a research that even though they are quite famous and liked by most of the people, they do not have a packaging that can be appreciated by the kids. It was my attempt to re-design the Amul Flavoured Milk packaging keeping kids (4-10 years) as a focus. Amul has been one of my favourite milk brand and working for it was really fun. Every flavour has a different monster associated for it. The packaging have been designed in such a way that only half monster is visible from one side, thus increasing curiosity for the kids. The working was one starting from the KLD (Key-line Drawing) of the packaging, Color palette, font, etc. This project gave me a good exposure on how kids react to different products and how products should be differently designed for them.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 13, 2021
Dharati Verma
Dharati Verma

More by Dharati Verma

View profile
    • Like