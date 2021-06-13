Kids Packaging

Trending designs to inspire you
Amul Dairy have a huge range of products for kids. Most consumed is their flavoured milk. I noticed during a research that even though they are quite famous and liked by most of the people, they do not have a packaging that can be appreciated by the kids. It was my attempt to re-design the Amul Flavoured Milk packaging keeping kids (4-10 years) as a focus. Amul has been one of my favourite milk brand and working for it was really fun. Every flavour has a different monster associated for it. The packaging have been designed in such a way that only half monster is visible from one side, thus increasing curiosity for the kids. The working was one starting from the KLD (Key-line Drawing) of the packaging, Color palette, font, etc. This project gave me a good exposure on how kids react to different products and how products should be differently designed for them.