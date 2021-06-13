Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Victor Emisho

Star Wars App

Star Wars App
I was challenged to design simple screens for an app that lets users view a list of Star Wars characters and their details. I eventually went ahead to develop the idea into a more detailed app.

Posted on Jun 13, 2021
