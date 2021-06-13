Bakery and coffee shop logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Logo for the chain of cafes-bakeries "Mill".
An original idea in combining the letter M with baked goods.
An example of visualization on aprons of bakers and waitresses.
Contact me and we will make an effective branding for your business!
+380932157763 (WhatsApp/Telegram)
v.pechenkin@gmail.com