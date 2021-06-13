Vladimir Pechonkin

Bakery and coffee shop logo

Bakery and coffee shop logo cafe style shop tea coffe sale for bread food m letter m-logo loaf bakery brand identity brandbook branding business logo
Logo for the chain of cafes-bakeries "Mill".
An original idea in combining the letter M with baked goods.
An example of visualization on aprons of bakers and waitresses.

Contact me and we will make an effective branding for your business!

+380932157763 (WhatsApp/Telegram)
v.pechenkin@gmail.com

Minimalism, idea, double meaning - strong brand!
