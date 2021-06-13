Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Farhan designer 93

Food Mobile App

Farhan designer 93
Farhan designer 93
  • Save
Food Mobile App typography design ux app graphic design
Download color palette

Hello Guys,
This is my Exploration for Mobile Food App. Hope you like it!
Let me know your valuable feedback.
Don't forget to like it (L) :) & don't forget to follow @Farhandesigner93
Thank you.
--------------------------
We are available for new projects
Email : farhan.bd.3533@gmail.com
Skype : shorturl.at/cAQU4
Facebook : shorturl.at/adAFJ

View all tags
Posted on Jun 13, 2021
Farhan designer 93
Farhan designer 93

More by Farhan designer 93

View profile
    • Like