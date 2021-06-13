Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ewelina Adamczak

Yoga App Concept

Ewelina Adamczak
Ewelina Adamczak
Hey all! Hope everyone's doing good!

Here's a mobile concept for a yoga🧘🏼‍♀️ app. My goal was to make this design invoke a sense of peace and calm, while also adding a pop of color. The illustrations are self-made as is the logo.

Ewelina Adamczak
Ewelina Adamczak

