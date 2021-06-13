Nick Granch

Sunday Illustration #24: Too Much Ice Cream

Sunday Illustration #24: Too Much Ice Cream cat black cat sand water beach ice cream digital art daily comic cartoon illustration cartoon illustration
The 2021 Sunday Illustration #24

Pete, Austin, Craig, and Lilly went to the beach to see Syd, but they find his cat Alfie with twenty scoops of ice cream.

