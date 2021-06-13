Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Oosasho™ Logo design and naming project
Designer: Seyed Mehdi Hashemi @seyedcg
Type designer: Reihane Baghersad
Isfahan/2020
اوساشو یک پلتفورم آموزش آنلاین
پروژه نامگذاری و لوگودیزاین اوساشو™
طراح لوگو: سید مهدی هاشمی @seyedcg
طراحی تایپ: ریحانه باقرصاد
اصفهان/1398