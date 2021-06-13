NEERAJ TRIPATHY

Daily UI 001

NEERAJ TRIPATHY
NEERAJ TRIPATHY
  • Save
Daily UI 001 app design visual design login ui product design ux ui minimal design webdesign visual uiux typography branding logo 3d
Download color palette

This a dummy app for ticket booking for concerts and events in the town. And here is the Log In UI Design of the FANGANDO app.
Please share your feedback.

Let's connect over-
Behance- https://www.behance.net/neerajtripathy
LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/in/neerajo97/
Instagram- https://instagram.com/nex03ux_ui

NEERAJ TRIPATHY
NEERAJ TRIPATHY

More by NEERAJ TRIPATHY

View profile
    • Like