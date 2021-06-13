Trending designs to inspire you
A concept design smart home app made in Adobe XD and Spline. The app makes everything easy to use at home. In the future, we are going to see more applications like this.
Hope you like it.
Collaborate with me? Feel free to mail.
talhacay@gmail.com