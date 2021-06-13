Sberclass app: splitting school budget

Hello everybody!

I made a prototype of app Sberclass - its educational platform for schools

Here I made a section of splitting school budget

Voting

- Transparency of changes

- Accounting for each vote

- Sort important things in one place

- Discussions about the most important

- Collecting statistics

- Automatic calculations

Balance of Funds

- Transparency of spending

- Bonuses Sber_Thank you

- Collecting statistics

- Automatic calculations

