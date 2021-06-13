Sberclass app: splitting school budget

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello everybody!
I made a prototype of app Sberclass - its educational platform for schools
Here I made a section of splitting school budget
Voting
- Transparency of changes
- Accounting for each vote
- Sort important things in one place
- Discussions about the most important
- Collecting statistics
- Automatic calculations
Balance of Funds
- Transparency of spending
- Bonuses Sber_Thank you
- Collecting statistics
- Automatic calculations
Thanks for watching! Don’t forget to press “L” if you like it! 😍
I am available for new projects
📪 Email: olga.s.abramova@gmail.com
🔥 Telegram: https://t.me/olyaabra/
🔥 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/olyaaabra/