Sberclass app: splitting school budget

Sberclass app: splitting school budget
Hello everybody!
I made a prototype of app Sberclass - its educational platform for schools
Here I made a section of splitting school budget

Voting
- Transparency of changes
- Accounting for each vote
- Sort important things in one place
- Discussions about the most important
- Collecting statistics
- Automatic calculations

Balance of Funds
- Transparency of spending
- Bonuses Sber_Thank you
- Collecting statistics
- Automatic calculations

Posted on Jun 13, 2021
