🛳 Itinerary App

Inspired by my partner's excitement over his upcoming cruise ... some late night designing of an itinerary app in Sketch. Followed up with some tweaks based on his feedback.

This included a note of wave height, as well as a warning (for those that may need to take medication to combat sea sickness), and a way of scrolling down to the current day in the cruise (Today) assuming they are on the cruise.

(Full screen views available)

Posted on Jun 13, 2021
