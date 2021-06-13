Web Design (Feature Pages) | deepdivr

Hey Dribbblers,

Here is a continuation on the new web design for deepdivr. This time it's the 3x main feature pages - Reporting, Overview & Optimization.

deepdivr is a social media analytics tool, that provides valuable insights for its customers to get more out of their social media marketing spend.

Our Misson is to enable our customers to unlock the potential of data and gain the insights that lie within, so they can make informed decisions that move their businesses forward.

I developed the website myself using Webflow.

https://www.deepdivr.io/

More to come soon.

Press "L" if you like it ❤️

All feedback welcome.

Thanks for viewing!