Nine Eight Website Overview

Website redesign of the folk music project "Nine Eight".
Website redesign of the folk music project "Nine Eight".
See the live version here: http://nine-eight.co/
And a demo of the transition effect here: https://codepen.io/dimc/pen/eYgbYOE

Posted on Jun 13, 2021
