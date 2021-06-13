Furniture Web Design

Hi guys 👋

This is my Concept design for Furniture Website. There are 2 screens for animation

What do you think about this mobile app design?

Feel free to comment on them below

Hope you like it! Press "L". ✨

Thank you

---------------------

My Profile

- strproject7@gmail.com

- https://instagram.com/strproject_

------------------

Have a nice day! 🍹☀️