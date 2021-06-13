Furniture Web Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi guys 👋
This is my Concept design for Furniture Website. There are 2 screens for animation
What do you think about this mobile app design?
Feel free to comment on them below
Hope you like it! Press "L". ✨
Thank you
---------------------
My Profile
- strproject7@gmail.com
- https://instagram.com/strproject_
------------------
Have a nice day! 🍹☀️