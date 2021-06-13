Web and SEO icon set

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello guys 👋
Just want to share the Icon that I just made, this Icon is Web and SEO themed and made with Pixel Perfect at 96px size. You can download it in here
Thank you and have a nice day.