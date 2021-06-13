Presentation for Logistics Business in India

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I came up with this presentation when the company I worked for decided to venture into a new line of business.
The objective was to leverage our expertise from the existing line of business and translate it into credibility for the new line of business.