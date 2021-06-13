Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Anurag Khandelwal

Presentation for Logistics Business in India

Presentation for Logistics Business in India
I came up with this presentation when the company I worked for decided to venture into a new line of business.

The objective was to leverage our expertise from the existing line of business and translate it into credibility for the new line of business.

Posted on Jun 13, 2021
