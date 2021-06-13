Shayan Umar
Travel Bug - design inspiration for travel and trip companies
Hi Dribbblers,
I hope everyone is good, Here comes the newbie for today.
Travel Bug is an design idea or inspiration for travel and trip companies. So today's UI is more clean fresh and purely minimal with some eye catchy colors.
I hope you guys really like it and soon I'll upload its complete template design.
If you really like this design Idea please press F and L to show your support and love. I shall be really grateful.
