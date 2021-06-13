Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
olyaabra

Platform for architects

olyaabra
olyaabra
  • Save
Platform for architects webdesign edtech architecture ui ux education platform
Download color palette

Hello everybody!
I am in the process of working on the platform for people who work in the architect sphere: architects, suppliers, customers, architectural agencies.

Its an educational platform with system based on tags and graphs. People can read blogs on topics that bubble up by tags. You can ask questions in the community and get answers from experts. Add specialists from the fields of interest to your contact list. Listen to podcasts, read educational compilations.

Thanks for watching! Don’t forget to press “L” if you like it! 😍

I am available for new projects
📪 Email: olga.s.abramova@gmail.com
🔥 Telegram: @olyaabra
🔥 Instagram: @olyaaabra

View all tags
Posted on Jun 13, 2021
olyaabra
olyaabra

More by olyaabra

View profile
    • Like