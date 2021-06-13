Platform for architects

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello everybody!
I am in the process of working on the platform for people who work in the architect sphere: architects, suppliers, customers, architectural agencies.
Its an educational platform with system based on tags and graphs. People can read blogs on topics that bubble up by tags. You can ask questions in the community and get answers from experts. Add specialists from the fields of interest to your contact list. Listen to podcasts, read educational compilations.
