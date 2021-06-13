Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Wheel Cosmos Logo

Wheel Cosmos Logo
I designed this logo for a client who is building a website named "Wheel Cosmos" It's a website which focuses on sim racing related content... The client wanted a logo which represent futuristic/modern space/cosmos style. And this was my response...

Posted on Jun 13, 2021
