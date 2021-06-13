Trending designs to inspire you
Ascott Young Font
Ascott Young Font is a Cute and Minimalist Display Font that's really cheerful theme for your fun project.
Simple and easy to use, this font will be very beautiful if you mix it with your various craft designs.
What’s Included :
– OTF & TTF
– Works on PC & Mac
– Easy to use ( Installations )
– Easy Convert to webfont
– Compabilty Windows, Apple, Linux, Cricut, Silhouette and Other cutting machines
Note of the author:
NOTE: This Demo is for PERSONAL USE ONLY! But any donation are very appreciated.
PayPal Account for Donations: https://lnkd.in/fPg-VuA
Link for Donations via PayPal: paypal.me/dennysutanto93
link to purchase full version and commercial license:
- Creative Fabrica: https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/ascott-young/ref/235725/
Please visit our store for more great fonts:
- https://www.creativefabrica.com/designer/densudesign/
and follow my Instagram for update: https://www.instagram.com/densudesign/
Thank You
