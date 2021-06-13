Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kids for KITE LOGO - Client Project

Kids for KITE LOGO - Client Project graphic design logo designer brand identity branding company business logo modern logo logo folio2021 logo collection kite logo kids logo design logotype logos logo mekar logo mark logo font logoartist logo
Client Work Reference: https://kiteschoolbd.com/
Let's talk about your projects
Mail: talukdarsabbir007@gmail.com
Fiverr: https://www.fiverr.com/sabbir7788?up_rollout=true

Behance : https://www.behance.net/artistofdesign
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/artist_of_design/
LinkedIn : https://www.linkedin.com/in/artist-of-design-554168212/

If you like the design, do appreciate and follow me. Please share your valuable opinion on the comment section. Thank you for watching.

