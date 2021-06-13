Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Shahriar Sohag

Mobile App Landing Page - Header Exploration

Shahriar Sohag
Shahriar Sohag
  • Save
Mobile App Landing Page - Header Exploration animation app design mobile app mobile ui mobile design game design app design mobile streamer streaming game store gaming landing page
Download color palette

Hi everyone!
Here's my recent exploration about Game Store & Streaming App Landing Page.
What do you think about this? Is it good?
Give your valuable feedback on comment section.
Press " L" to like this. Thank you😊

I am available for work
shahriarsohag2@gmail.com

Shahriar Sohag
Shahriar Sohag

More by Shahriar Sohag

View profile
    • Like