Mobile App Landing Page - Header Exploration

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi everyone!
Here's my recent exploration about Game Store & Streaming App Landing Page.
What do you think about this? Is it good?
Give your valuable feedback on comment section.
Press " L" to like this. Thank you😊
I am available for work
shahriarsohag2@gmail.com