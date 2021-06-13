Dark UI : Sign Up

Trending designs to inspire you
Try dark UI for the sign-up page in my concept mobile app.
And for the UX part, I try to improve user experience if they registered with the same email by putting 'log in' button to jump into login page instantly, in case they forgot that they have their accounts already.
What do you think about this? Feel free to give me some feedback. xD