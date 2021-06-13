Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Panida C.

Dark UI : Sign Up

Panida C.
Panida C.
Dark UI : Sign Up mobile ui figma iphone app mobile app register sign up dark theme dark ui
Try dark UI for the sign-up page in my concept mobile app.

And for the UX part, I try to improve user experience if they registered with the same email by putting 'log in' button to jump into login page instantly, in case they forgot that they have their accounts already.

What do you think about this? Feel free to give me some feedback. xD

Posted on Jun 13, 2021
Panida C.
Panida C.
UX/UI Designer based in Thailand

