Mahdi Nezam

Smart Life app UI design

Mahdi Nezam
Mahdi Nezam
  • Save
Smart Life app UI design minimal uidesign ux life smart user interface application app design
Download color palette

Smart Life application allows you to take control of your home even when you are outside. It simplifies your job and gives you a real, pleasant experience.
PRESS "L" if you like. It sends me LOVE too.
What do you think about? sounds smart?

View all tags
Posted on Jun 13, 2021
Mahdi Nezam
Mahdi Nezam

More by Mahdi Nezam

View profile
    • Like