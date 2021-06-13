Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Designers,
Landing page exploration on Delivery service website.
This shot is about a simple, elegant and powerful layout. The design will help to implement good user experience and a flexible user flow.
Share your thoughts and love "L".
My Responsibilities
• Implementing user experience (UX)
• Implementing user interface (UI)
Tools used
• Design - Figma
Font used
• MPLUS 1P BOLD
• Roboto
------------
Landing page exploration on Delivery service website
Press "Love" if you like it.
✉️ Have a project idea? I am available for new projects abhee2k17@gmail.com
🔥 I will provide a quick analysis and a free proposal for it. Don’t worry, it is secure and confidential.