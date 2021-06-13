Thouhid

Landing page exploration on Delivery service website

Thouhid
Thouhid
  • Save
Landing page exploration on Delivery service website creativewebsite creativeux creativeui bestshot elegantdesign simple minimaldesign webdesigning webdesign userexperience userinterface logo ux design ui ux ui design uidesign landingpage uiux ui
Download color palette

Hi Designers,

Landing page exploration on Delivery service website.

This shot is about a simple, elegant and powerful layout. The design will help to implement good user experience and a flexible user flow.

Share your thoughts and love "L".

My Responsibilities
• Implementing user experience (UX)
• Implementing user interface (UI)

Tools used
• Design - Figma

Font used
• MPLUS 1P BOLD
• Roboto
------------

Landing page exploration on Delivery service website
Press "Love" if you like it.

✉️ Have a project idea? I am available for new projects abhee2k17@gmail.com
🔥 I will provide a quick analysis and a free proposal for it. Don’t worry, it is secure and confidential.

Thouhid
Thouhid

More by Thouhid

View profile
    • Like