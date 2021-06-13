Daria Popenko

THE DOCKS - real estate redesign concept

My redesign real estate concept of Atelier du pont architects. View full project - https://www.behance.net/gallery/113688255/THE-DOCKS-Website-concept
The Docks - Eco-District is part of a major 100-hectare project between the Seine River and Boulevard Victor Hugo in the suburb of Saint-Ouen, north of Paris, created by an architecture agency Atelier du Pont in 2015.

Posted on Jun 13, 2021
