Education App Onboarding & Home page - Ruang Kelas

Hi guys! This is my exploration for education app named Ruang Kelas. User is a student from Senior/Junior High School, they can see their ongoing class and submit the task from their teacher here. Make study from home more easier.
#educationapp #uidesign #minimaliststyle