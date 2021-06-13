Felix Jordan

BullStars - Logo for Sale

Felix Jordan
Felix Jordan
  • Save
BullStars - Logo for Sale minimal logo flat design branding
Download color palette

This logo will be sold once.

Professional customization is included in the price: text change (or addition), color change, minor design changes.
👇👇👇
email: felixjordan614@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 13, 2021
Felix Jordan
Felix Jordan

More by Felix Jordan

View profile
    • Like