My redesign real estate concept of Atelier du pont architects. View full project - https://www.behance.net/gallery/113688255/THE-DOCKS-Website-concept

The Docks - Eco-District is part of a major 100-hectare project between the Seine River and Boulevard Victor Hugo in the suburb of Saint-Ouen, north of Paris, created by an architecture agency Atelier du Pont in 2015.