ChargingPlan logo concept

ChargingPlan logo concept vector graphic design color palette checking brand branding identity concept logo
ChargingPlan is an utility caclulator app that helps you save money on your electric car charging with various charging plans.
The mail element is a small electricity spark, that shows that even a little ammount of electricity matters.

