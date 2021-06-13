Dani Maiz

Telecommuting

Dani Maiz
Dani Maiz
  • Save
Telecommuting work telecommuting home remote flexible office mobile gif animated gif doodle animation illustration editorial illustration magazine illustration colourful animation character design dani maiz
Download color palette

Telecommuting, working remote from home.
Animation for TTAP digital magazine # 122.
·····
Check my behance / domestika for details, or my instagram for more illustrations!

Dani Maiz
Dani Maiz

More by Dani Maiz

View profile
    • Like