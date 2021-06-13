Modal window design – Apple concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Концепт нового окна оповещения на основе существующего окна в Human Interface Guidelines от Apple.
"An alert appears when the system or an app needs to warn the user about an error condition, or a potentially hazardous situation or consequence. An alert is modal within an app unless it pertains to a single document or window, in which case it’s displayed as a sheet."
> https://developer.apple.com/design/human-interface-guidelines/macos/windows-and-views/alerts