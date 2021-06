Fix Rejected book cover and manuscript

Error/Rejected Book Cover/manuscript?

Do you want the approval of your book cover or manuscript?

Also want Doxc/PDF to ePub format?

The solution to all problems in one place

Hire Me: https://www.fiverr.com/share/3KlWdV

#rejectedCover #rejectedmanuscript #pdftoePub #kidsbookcover #Childrenbook #EbookCover #paperbackcover #KindleCover #Amazon #KDPcover

#bookcover #bookcoverdesign #bookcovers #kdpamazon #kdppublishing #kindlebookcover #kdpbooks #lowcontentbooks #notebooksandjournals #kindle #publishing