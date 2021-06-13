Abhay Sharma Art

Muscle Barbie 💪🏻

Abhay Sharma Art
Abhay Sharma Art
  • Save
Muscle Barbie 💪🏻 branding ui logo graphic design graphicdesign art animation vector illustration design
Download color palette

Her name is Julia Vins. You can find her on instagram by @julia_vins . She is a russian female body-builder and an inspiration to all female body-builders.
.
Here I come with my exploration for portraying subjects into vector artworks
Hope you like it 💜

Open for collaboration, you can shout me at
abhaysharmaart@gmail.com

Feel free to share your thoughts on the comment section.

Show some love by pressing “L”, and save it for later inspirations

Follow Abhay Sharma Art for more cool stuffs in future.

======================
I am available to work on your awesome projects, drop your business inquiry to :

✉️ E-mail : abhaysharmaart@gmail.com
💬 Instagram/Facebook : @abhaysharmaart

======================
abhaysharmaart || Instagram || ArtOfferingShop || Adobe Illustrator

Abhay Sharma Art
Abhay Sharma Art

More by Abhay Sharma Art

View profile
    • Like