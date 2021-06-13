Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Miqdam Sajid

Spectral Mark | Letter S

Miqdam Sajid
Miqdam Sajid
  • Save
Spectral Mark | Letter S vector typography icon branding design logo
Spectral Mark | Letter S vector typography icon branding design logo
Download color palette
  1. spectral mark.png
  2. Spectral Dribbble Shot.png

Finally excited to share the shot of a logo I did for a gamer. The mark is a minimal and Geometric letter ' S '. It took a lot of explorations to eventually reach this mark. I'll post some of those explorations in the coming days.

Also, I'll post the construction grid...so definitely look out for that

Press ' F ' if you liked the shot.
Press ' ➡ ' for next shot ; Press ' ⬅ ' for the previous shot.

Designed by: @miqdamS

View all tags
Posted on Jun 13, 2021
Miqdam Sajid
Miqdam Sajid
Like