Spectral Mark | Letter S

Finally excited to share the shot of a logo I did for a gamer. The mark is a minimal and Geometric letter ' S '. It took a lot of explorations to eventually reach this mark. I'll post some of those explorations in the coming days.
Also, I'll post the construction grid...so definitely look out for that
Designed by: @miqdamS