Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Josh Corbett

Windows File Explorer Redesign (Dark Mode)

Josh Corbett
Josh Corbett
  • Save
Windows File Explorer Redesign (Dark Mode) dark mode windows redesign minimal os fluent design fluent windows 11 windows 10 files
Download color palette

With the new release of Windows on the way at the end of the month- I found it only appropriate to release my own take of Windows following the Fluent Design System more closely.

Josh Corbett
Josh Corbett

More by Josh Corbett

View profile
    • Like