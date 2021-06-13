Windows File Explorer Redesign (Dark Mode)

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
With the new release of Windows on the way at the end of the month- I found it only appropriate to release my own take of Windows following the Fluent Design System more closely.