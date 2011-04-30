Sergio Camalich

Disoñadores - Typography

Sergio Camalich
Sergio Camalich
  • Save
Disoñadores - Typography poster designers typography blue illustration
Download color palette

Detail of one of the two posters I designed recently, that I called "Disoñadores" or "Dreamigners" or something like that if you would like to name them in English.

You can check the full serie at my Behance:
http://bit.ly/hPsYjw

View all tags
Posted on Apr 30, 2011
Sergio Camalich
Sergio Camalich

More by Sergio Camalich

View profile
    • Like